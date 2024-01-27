Expanding universe of whisky: India emerged as significant producer

Beyond India, other nations are venturing into whisky making, leveraging local ingredients and unique ageing environments. Countries like Australia, Taiwan, and various European nations are contributing their distinctive touch to the broadening spectrum of whisky flavours and experiences.

The whisky industry is also embracing innovative production techniques. A notable trend is the focus on sustainability, as seen in the rise of grain-to-glass distilleries. These operations emphasise local grain sourcing, thereby reducing environmental impact and enabling the creation of unique flavour profiles. Advancements in rapid maturation techniques are revolutionising the ageing process, using methods like high-frequency sound waves and smaller barrels to accelerate maturation.

A significant innovation in the world of whisky cocktails is the ageing of cocktails in barrels. This technique, traditionally reserved for ageing spirits, is being applied to cocktails, allowing them to absorb additional flavours from the wood. There is also a renewed interest in classic whisky cocktails, albeit with a modern twist. Bartenders are revisiting and reimagining traditional recipes like the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan, experimenting with various whiskies and introducing contemporary elements to adapt these classics for modern tastes.