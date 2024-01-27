Gold biscuits worth Rs 12.46 L seized from minor flyer in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A minor boy who allegedly stole two gold biscuits, worth Rs 12.46 lakh in total, from his employer was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Bengaluru airport when he was planning to fly out of the city on Thursday. The boy had concealed the biscuits in his shoes.

A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station on a complaint filed by CISF Sub-Inspector Deepak Tanwar. The boy has been sent to an observation home.

A police officer told TNIE that the boy hailed Rajasthan. “He was planning to fly to Ahmedabad by an Indigo flight (6E 586) on January 25. During security checks around 1.15 am, the door frame metal detector sounded an alarm,” he said.

Subsequent scanning revealed two gold biscuits concealed inside each of the shoes. A biscuit weighed 100 grams, he added. During questioning, the boy confessed that he had stolen it from Rathna Gold Palace, a jewellery shop in Majestic where he was employed.