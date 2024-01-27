Kid’s death: Bengaluru cops probe negligence by daycare centre

BENGALURU: The Hennur police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who fell from the first floor of a daycare centre in Kalyan Nagar, based on a complaint filed by her parents accusing the daycare management of negligence.
Jeena Anna Jito fell from the first floor of the daycare centre in Chellekere on Monday and succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.
It is said that on Monday, after the regular time of 12.30 pm, only three children remained with three caregivers. The police are examining how the child fell from the first floor, considering that each child was under the care of a caregiver. The investigation is yet to determine how the child ended up on the first floor.
The girl’s parents, Jito Tomy Joseph and Binito Thomas, both software professionals, had filed complaint against the daycare, and the police, who had initially filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), registered an FIR on Wednesday.