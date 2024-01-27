Man shoots son dead in Bengaluru for refusing cash to buy booze

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old man fatally shot his 35-year-old son with a licensed 12-bore single-barrel gun for reportedly refusing to pay him money to buy liquor in the city on Thursday.
Police have arrested the accused, Suresh. The incident took place in Kamakshipalya police limits. The police said Suresh used to frequently quarrel with his son Narthan Bopanna demanding money for liquor. The family hails from Madikeri in Kodagu district.
On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between them over the same issue. An enraged Bopanna forcibly locked his father in a room when he continued to pester him for money. Within minutes, Suresh shot Bopanna in his chest through the window.
Bopanna, who suffered serious injuries, called his sister and asked her to inform their relatives to take him to hospital. Bopanna was then rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he was declared dead due to excessive bleeding, the police said.
Suresh quit his job as a gunman with a private security agency in the city six months ago. Since then he has been living with his wife and son at Karekallu in Kamakshipalya police limits. Bopanna quit his job two months ago as he had to take care of his sick mother, the police said.
Kamakshipalya police have registered a case.