Man shoots son dead in Bengaluru for refusing cash to buy booze

BENGALURU: A 58-year-old man fatally shot his 35-year-old son with a licensed 12-bore single-barrel gun for reportedly refusing to pay him money to buy liquor in the city on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused, Suresh. The incident took place in Kamakshipalya police limits. The police said Suresh used to frequently quarrel with his son Narthan Bopanna demanding money for liquor. The family hails from Madikeri in Kodagu district.

On Thursday evening, an argument broke out between them over the same issue. An enraged Bopanna forcibly locked his father in a room when he continued to pester him for money. Within minutes, Suresh shot Bopanna in his chest through the window.