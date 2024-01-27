Whipping up something new: Bengaluru chef Abraham Jacob stars in 'Neru'

BENGALURU: From the bustling kitchens of Bengaluru to the dazzling lights of a film set, Abraham Jacob, also known as Chef Abe has made quite a leap with his first cinematic venture in the Malayalam film Neru, directed by the renowned director Jeethu Joseph, famed for creating the original Drishyam franchise.

“It is a big change in direction. It’s a career I never ever dreamt I would be a part of. The culinary side of things has been with me for around 25 years. I had done a commercial two years ago and it so happened that Mr Jeethu Joseph was on the lookout for a fresh face for his movie Neru, which means truth. I got a message one day out of the blue where Mr Joseph introduced himself and told me that he had a movie in mind and wanted to speak with me. It was one of the most fascinating experiences in my life – to get a call from an astute and brilliant director like him,” says Jacob, the old Bangalorean, who is also a food and beverage consultant.