World in middle of sleep loss epidemic: Researcher

BENGALURU: Sleep is so ubiquitous, but little is known about the subject and what drives it. Research demonstrates that even nonmammalian organisms modify their sleep behaviours according to ecological and neurobiological demands. Krishna Melnattur, Assistant Professor of Psychology and Biology, at Ashoka University, is currently studying sleep in non-mammalian organisms in his lab, specifically the fruit fly genus, Drosophila.

In a conversation with TNIE, he revealed how mammals and nonmammals have so much in common when it comes to sleep that can help develop better sleep therapies and cognitive behavioural therapies and advance drug discovery.

“From a public health perspective, it’s really important to study sleep. currently, we’re in the middle of what’s been called a global sleep loss epidemic. This means that people around the world are not getting as much sleep as they need and as they should,” said Melnattur.