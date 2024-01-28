Bengaluru: RWAs fund CCTV project to keep area safe

BENGALURU: A unique initiative by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKRA) -- the Garuda CCTV project, aimed at enhancing public safety -- was launched by Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Saturday. The Garuda CCTV Command Centre at Thalaghattapura police station was opened to facilitate monitoring the area and make public announcements instantly.

The command centre comprises nine 55-inch LED wall projections, said an official release from CMKRA. It will keep tabs on 300-plus high-definition 5MP IP CCTV cameras along with an announcement system across the station’s limits. CMKRA, a consortium of 80 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), funded the project with support from commercial establishments and corporates. In the first phase on Saturday, 101 cameras were installed, the release said.

Lauding the initiative, Dayananda requested CMKRA to support projects on similar lines in other areas in the City.

VK Srivatsa, Secretary, CMKRA said, “The primary objective of this project is to enhance security and safety of the area. With a comprehensive CCTV system in place, we will be able to monitor and deter criminal activity, making the area safer for residents and visitors alike. The project will also improve the effectiveness of law enforcement, enabling quicker response times to incidents and improving the overall security infrastructure of the area.”

Kiran Kumar, Joint Secretary, CMKRA said, “We have received amazing support from the team at Thalaghattapura police station, led by Inspector N Jagadish, for this project.”

DCP, Bengaluru South, Rahul Kumar Shapurwad and ACP SB Girish were present. Rapid Info Solutions is the technology integrator for this project, said an official release from the association.