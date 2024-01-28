Bengaluru's KC General Hospital to be upgraded with Rs 150 crores

BENGALURU: KC General Hospital in Malleswaram will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 150 crore, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking after inaugurating the improved dialysis services, with the introduction of single-use dialysers at the facility, here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “KC General Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the city and many patients visit it. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he will submit a proposal in the cabinet meeting to upgrade the hospital, along with a mother and child hospital, a mortuary, and a kitchen. We will approve it.”

Talking about the single-use dialysers, Siddaramaiah said with this, there will not be any chances of infections to the patients and added that the government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the poor and the upgraded dialysis services are one of them.

Free services

Over 800 new single-use dialysis machines will be installed across the state in a public-private partnership. Twenty new single-use dialyser machines have been installed at KC General Hospital, with a capacity to provide dialysis services to 72 patients every day, said Gundu Rao.

Each dialysis cycle will cost Rs 1,573, and the government will bear the cost and provide free services to the patients.