Power supply hit on Bengaluru Metro Purple Line, 20 trips cancelled

BENGALURU: Metro operations were disrupted on Saturday morning for one hour and 45 minutes as the Emergency Trip System (ETS) at Indira Nagar Metro station developed an issue. Twenty trips could not be run between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli from 9.15 am. Train operations returned to normal by 11 am.

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), AS Shankar said, “Because of the sudden disruption in power supply, train operations came to a halt at 9.15 am. Our staff carried out various checks of many systems and even patrolled the tracks between Halasuru and Indira Nagar. It was finally found that the ETS had been pressed at Indira Nagar Metro station and it was rectified. It is not clear if any passenger had pressed it or if it had developed some issue.”

The time taken to identify the source of the problem delayed restoration of operations. “Because of the holiday weekend, there was less crowd in our trains. A total of 20 trips, ten in each direction, could not be operated We initially thought the issue could be rectified immediately. However, since identifying the issue took some time, we alerted BMTC to operate some buses from MG Road.”

Metro trains run on 750V electricity supplied by a third rail track running adjacent to the rail tracks. Power is supplied from different Metro stations to operate the trains.