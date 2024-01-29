Architect walks for 335 km from Chennai to Bengaluru, creates awareness on universal designs

BENGALURU: Gita Balakrishnan, a 55-year-old architect, researcher, and educator, walked alone for 335 km from Chennai to Bengaluru for the cause of Universal Design and Accessibility — focusing on raising awareness about creating inclusive environments for individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

This was her fourth walk since she started it in February 2022. As she neared Bengaluru, the last 5 km lap was from the Spastics Society of Karnataka, an NGO that works for individuals with developmental disabilities, to Cubbon Park. From there, a commemorative walk was held with several disabled individuals to the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), which is accessible for people with disabilities.

Gita told TNIE that after the first walk, her learning was consolidated into six broad areas, which she now works on: Design and accessibility, awareness of construction workers — acknowledging them, making design accessible to rural areas, environment and infrastructure — impact on pedestrians, traditional wisdom and empowering architects all over India.