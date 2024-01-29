BBMP garbage truck mows down 14-yr-old near Mosque Road

BENGALURU: In another hit-and-run incident involving a BBMP garbage truck, a 14-year-old girl died when a vehicle rammed into her two-wheeler near Mosque Road in Pulakeshinagar traffic police station limits on Sunday morning. She was a Class 9 student at a private school in the city. The last rites were held in the evening. Pulakeshinagar traffic police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, three more road accidents were reported in the city on Saturday.

In one incident, 35-year-old Ishak Manji was fatally knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler when he was crossing the road. The incident happened around 11.15 am at Hennur traffic police limits.

Bike rider Mahiran Fernandez (30) was reportedly driving recklessly and lost control over his two-wheeler. Both fell on the road and sustained injuries.

Passersby rushed them to a hospital where Manjhi died during treatment. In another incident, 28-year-old accountant, Arun, died when a lorry rammed his two-wheeler around 11.30 pm on Bannerghatta Road.

Arun, a resident of JP Nagar, was heading from the Nice Road bridge towards Anjanapur Road when the accident occurred. Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police limits have registered a case.

In Electronic City traffic police station limits, 32-year-old Sujith Shah of Bihar died after a speeding lorry rammed into his two-wheeler. The deceased worked as a labourer and was staying at Chikkanagamangala.