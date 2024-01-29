The past week has been one of the best in my life: Rohan Bopanna

BENGALURU: For tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, the last week has been nothing short of a whirlwind. He was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours. And the 43-year-old clinched the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open 2024 with partner Matthew Ebden, becoming the oldest player to ever win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. And as if these accomplishments were not enough, the Bengalurean also ascended the pinnacle of the ATP Tour doubles rankings today, becoming the oldest first-time world No.1 in the sport’s history.

“It’s a dream come true. When I was on the court afterwards, thinking about it, there were so many thoughts that were going through my mind; it felt like my mind was going to explode. After years of sacrifice and hard work, this moment feels like so much weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I felt free and I was just lying on the ground when the match point finished. It’s a magical feeling.

I’m incredibly proud,” says Bopanna, adding, “The past week has been one of the best in my life so far.” “It started off with the 500th career win, then being recognised with the Padma Shri, now debuting as the World No.1 and topping it all off with the Grand Slam has been incredible. Never in my career, I would say, have I been so overwhelmed during a tournament, with so much wonderful support and messages,” he adds.

The ‘Evergreen Bopanna’ as he’s fondly referred to by fans, says his efficient and calm partnership with Australian Matthew Ebden was also a crucial factor in achieving the historic title. “Our biggest strength is being calm together as a team, no matter what the situation is. We really understand each other’s strengths and trust each other as partners. I think it’s also about being consistent week in and week out, and Matt, especially after having partnered with so many people across so many years and tournaments, is one of the most consistent partners, in terms of doing well in major events,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Bopanna has already set his eyes on the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris later this year. But in the meantime, he’s focusing on returning home to Bengaluru and enjoying his victory alongside fans and well-wishers. “My immediate plans are to come home to Bengaluru in a couple of days. My next focus would be Dubai [Tennis Championships],

Indian Wells [Open], and Miami [Open]. But I have some time before that, to be at home and really savour this moment, with family, friends, and everyone back home. It’s a monumental moment for me, something which I’ve always been dreaing and wanting to get to. So I’m extremely happy that I’ve achieved this, and looking forward to celebrating properly!” he says.