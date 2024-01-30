Bengaluru police introduce UPS number for autos

BENGALURU: To enhance safety and security of citizens, the city police have assigned UPS (Upparpet Police Station) numbers to autos in Majestic and surrounding areas. Due to passengers neglecting to note auto number plates, police were facing a challenge to track criminals.

To address this, the police will utilise UPS numbers, focusing on areas near the KSRTC and BMTC bus stands, Metro station, railway station and auto stand in Majestic as the area sees a large number of floating population throughout the day, a police officer said.

The officer added that auto drivers in Majestic will receive UPS numbers, which will be issued after registering their complete details at the nearby police station.

It is mandatory for drivers to prominently display these 2-3 digit UPS numbers, ensuring ease of recall. Moreover, passengers have been advised to choose autos with a visible UPS number.