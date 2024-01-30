Drawing on

From its origins in early computer graphics, where artists had to navigate the constraints of limited pixel counts, pixel art has evolved into a versatile medium for creative expression. Another freelance illustrator in the city, Jeevanath Viswanath (@jeevdraws) draws inspiration from the pixel art from old video games that he used to play.

“Even though there is a growing interest in pixel art, I feel it still has not completely reached the mainstream. But there is definitely a lot of potential in the market especially because people are tapping into the nostalgic part of art right now,” says Viswanath, who worked as a visual designer for a company who specifically wanted a pixel artist.

While there is a certain lack of awareness as to which softwares to learn for this kind of art, people are exploring it more, says Vishwanath, adding, “If you are able to find the right gateway, this art is really fascinating and relaxing. You can make a huge artwork using just small squares which is very satisfying for me. Currently, I am working on a personal project where I am creating a video in the 8-bit style animation because I know there is a lot of potential in it right now.”

The revival of pixel art is further fuelled by the simplicity of the style which allows it to seamlessly be adapted to different forms of art apart from animation. Prayag Bellur, co-founder of Koha, a platform that creates custom portraits using bricks to mimic the pixelated effect, saw an

opportunity to introduce pixel art to the Indian market in a unique way. “We wanted to bring this pixelated art concept to India because of its visual appeal,” says Bellur, whose venture has also got its name on the India Book of Records for the largest pixel art in the country. Each portrait has around 6,000 pieces in 40-50 different colours which takes hours to assemble depending on its size,” he adds.