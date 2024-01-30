Karnataka High Court asks Kodagu DC to consider shooter’s plea for more guns, ammo

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Kodagu deputy commissioner to consider the application filed by K Sajan Aiyappa, a well-known shooter, seeking grant for four more arms and 25,000 ammunition to practice his sport. It also ordered the DC to pass appropriate orders as per law.

Aiyappa (54), a resident of Kolkeri village in Napoklu, had filed the plea at the high court against the act of the DC, who kept his application dated September 21, 2020. The application had been kept pending for three years instead of seven days as specified by law, he stated in the plea.

On December 28, 2022, the DC issued a notice to Aiyappa, stating that he has not divulged the minimum qualifying marks to be a renowned shooter and it should be submitted within 15 days. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Aiyappa, being a renowned shooter, is entitled to possess 10 Arms as per the Arms Act, 1959 and Rules framed there under. He now has three arms, and had applied for four additional arms. The DC and SP are dodging the issue on one pretext or the other, he alleged.