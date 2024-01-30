Man posing as soothsayer dupes woman in Bengaluru's Doddagubbi

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman lost her gold valuables after a man posing as a soothsayer approached her claiming that her husband woruld die withing nine days unless she performed a ritual.

Police said that the incident happened on January 28 when Shakuntala, a resident of Janata Colony in Doddagubbi, was alone at home. An unidentified man came to her house and told her that her husband, who is a labourer, was in danger and he can only escape death if she performed a puja.

A scared Shakuntula provided a pot with rice, saffron and turmeric. She also kept her gold earnings, weighing around 4 gram, in the pot. She was then instructed to keep her eyes closed until the pot was tied with a cloth and was told to only open it when her husband comes back.

After Shakuntala’s husband arrived, she removed the cloth from the pot only to find her earrings missing, following which she filed a police complaint.

The Kothanur police have registered the case, and are on the look-out for accused.