Pen to pan: A cuisine keeper’s tale

BENGALURU: Once upon a time, before the region became the title of the popular movie franchise, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) was where several Germans, Scottish, French and Dutch people worked. It was a hub for Anglo-Indians too. Their lifestyle, including the cuisine, changed and gave rise to Anglo-Indian cuisine. Growing up among them was Bridget White Kumar. The Bengaluru chef and author is a preserver of the food and culture of this community.

Preserved in pages

Kumar has penned nine books to date, publishing her first book, Anglo-Indian Cuisine A Legacy of Flavours from the Past, in 2004. Recalling the daunting task, she says, “I sent a whole manuscript of 500 recipes to many publishers in Delhi, but they were not receptive. They said that this may not sell. And that they did not know that such a community exists.” She then raised this concern to the-then president of Anglo-Indian Association, and they volunteered to launch the book.

“The publisher told me not to bring out all 500 recipes in one shot. But a few recipes from each section,” she says. A booklet was released and the recipes were divided into three editions. This got her the Gourmand Cook Book Award in 2012. “It was judged as the best culinary history book from India and the feeling was thrilling,” shares Kumar.

Similar is the story of her latest release, Nostalgic Anglo-Indian Comfort Food, which was judged fourth fourth-best cookbook in the world in 2023 under the Digital category, and nominated by Amazon Kindle. In this book, Kumar brings recipes interspersed with her childhood memories of growing up in KGF. One among them is when the vendor of naatu kozhi mutta visited. “Whenever this elderly man came, the kids were excited. We brought a big bowl of water and the eggs were put in it one after another. If the eggs sank to the bottom, they were good, and if they floated on top, he had to remove them, he would be so disappointed because it was a loss for him,” she recalls.