Retracing steps

BENGALURU: Bringing cinematic brilliance on stage, city-based Kathak dancer Joann Rasquinha’s upcoming dance show titled Jashn pays tribute to the depiction of the dance form in Indian cinema. “We are starting from the era of 1959 when ‘talkie films’ began. We are beginning with Kohinoor’s Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re and coming to the current era,” explains Rasquinha.

In the ’80s, they picked In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein from the movie Umrao Jaan, in which the legendary actor Rekha plays the titular character. “Then we come to a new era when Madhuri Dixit did a Kathak performance in Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas, also touching upon the South Indian film industry, where Kamal Haasan performed Kathak in Vishwaroopam. There is also Mohe Rang Do Lal from Bajirao Mastani,” Rasquinha adds.

Keeping things up to date, there is also a special tribute to popular songs on social media. “When we come to the finale of the performance, we are paying tribute to the current day and age. We believe art is consumed a lot through social media. We are doing a piece on the songs that got popular on the internet,” she says.