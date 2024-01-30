String of Tales

BENGALURU: On Thursday evening, at around 4.30pm, puppeteer Anupama Hoskere got a call from the Home Minister’s office. “The lady on the other end simply said, ‘You have been nominated for the Padma Shri award, do you accept it?’ I calmly replied, ‘Yes, of course!’ I felt it was a bit of a funny call and didn’t think it was for real,” says Hoskere, adding, “Then she suddenly exclaimed, ‘Hearty congratulations!’ and confirmed my official address and mentioned that they would officially notify me. That’s when it hit me that it could be true,” Hoskere says.

News like this takes some time to sink in as was the case with Hoskere who finds this ‘unimaginable’. “I was extremely happy, but I was also puzzled. Later on in the night, the list was officially released and

I found my name on it. I am thrilled,” says Hoskere, who has got a sudden spurt in spirits after being under the weather recently.

Having always been passionate about the concept of storytelling, Hoskere got into it through visual arts, with puppetry being an integral part of it. A traditional Indian artform, Hoskere felt it was her responsibility to pass on the tradition to the next generation.

“Growing up in Basavanagudi, I was always exposed to local culture, festivals, and the mythology attached to each of them. I was extremely intrigued by them too,” says Hoskere, who founded Dhaatu, a puppet theatre and culture education centre, in 2004.