Bengaluru: 11 cyber criminals target 265 victims, wipe off Rs 158.94 crore

BENGALURU: Cyber crime police busted an online jobs and investment fraud racket, and arrested 11 accused who used to lure people to invest money, with assurance of high-interest rates. The arrested are reportedly wanted in 2,143 cases reported across the country, in which they duped people to the tune of Rs 158.94 crore. In Karnataka, the gang has cheated at least 265 people, of whom 135 are from Bengaluru.

The accused targeted homemakers and others by offering them work-from-home jobs. They would initially give high-interest rates for small investments they would make. After the victims fell into the trap and started investing more, the accused would withdraw the amounts from banks and go incommunicado.

Four of the accused are from Maharashtra, five from Telangana and two from Karnataka. The accused have cheated victims from 28 states. The 2,143 cases have been filed based on the same 30 bank account numbers which they had used to cheat the victims. All 30 bank accounts have been frozen. Police managed to recover just Rs 62 lakh, as the remaining money has been withdrawn by the gang.