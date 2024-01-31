Bengaluru: Many who cleared test wait for driving licence

BENGALURU: Many who have passed their driving licence tests and those who have applied for renewal of their existing cards haven’t received their licences yet. The reason is that the vendor who supplies smart cards that are embedded with a chip on which the DL is printed is facing a shortage.

Also, the transport department is working on a plan to migrate from the existing smart cards to ‘new age smart cards’. These new-age cards will be uniform across the country and are said to have additional information about the cardholder and have QR codes that the enforcing authorities can scan for authentication.

“I had applied for a driving licence and took the test. The transport department claims they provide DLs in ten days. But it has been nearly a month and I have not received my DL yet” a youth said.

BV Raghavendra, Convener, Sarige Chalakara Sanghatangegala Okkoota, said, “Earlier, we used to get DLs in just a few days. But over the last few weeks, many of our auto and cab drivers who have applied for fresh driving licenses and those who have got their DLs renewed have not received them yet. When our drivers enquired with the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), officials told them that the dealer who was supposed to supply the smart cards to them had not done it.”