Bengaluru PES varsity student dies by suicide

BENGALURU: A student of PES University allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the academic building on its campus in Electronics City on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the first-year BBA student took the extreme step in the evening. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death. Investigations are on to ascertain the reasons for the student taking the extreme step.

A 20-year-old student died by suicide by jumping from a building on the university campus in October last. In July 2023, a 19-year-old ended his life on the university’s campus at Hoskerehalli in Girinagar police limits.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.