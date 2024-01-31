Going to comic con as an old(er) man

BENGALURU: Last week, I happened to go to ComicCon – the annual fest where you realise how old you’ve gotten. With my bare-basics knowledge of superheroes and their origin stories, ComicCon was always amusing to me. I would buy a few comics and return home, having judged everybody who came to the event – myself included.

I never understood the concept of ‘Cosplaying’ – dressing up as a character for an event. I likened the Cosplayers to Bangladeshi cricket fans who painted themselves as yellow tigers. Which must be a traumatising experience because whether your team wins or loses – you have to spend three hours in a bathroom with a bucket – taking all that yellow paint off!

But this year, I was at ComicCon on work. Years had passed, but some things had remained the same. Children came dressed in costumes – but with parents tagging along! I saw cute, little ‘Wednesdays’ holding the hands of Mommy Wednesday and Daddy Long-Weekend Holiday. There were stalls of books and comics, and I met some old friends.

I saw Raj Comics – the homegrown Indian brand of slightly amusing superheroes like Tirangaa – who punished terrorists while reciting shayaris. I saw them cope with a post-internet generation of social media and bitcoins. I walked through the Tinkle stall, and watched parents with proud, glowing faces when their kids pointed to Suppandi. And then I saw a stall titled ‘Savio Mascarenhas’.

The name struck a gigantic bell – he was the person who illustrated Shikari Shambhu – my favourite character in Tinkle! I sheepishly told him of how many nights I spent reading his comics, and how I loved the little details he added to his panels – a surprised frog, or the frowning bison used as a showpiece in Shambhu’s house.