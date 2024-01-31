Rs 60K maintenance for wife not high for rich hubby: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka said that payment of Rs 60,000 maintenance per month to the wife cannot be termed high, when the husband is earning Rs 7 lakh per month.

“The income of the husband being Rs 7 lakh per month, award of Rs 60,000 as maintenance to the wife cannot be considered to be on the higher side... Looking at the state of the wife who has remained a homemaker throughout, in juxtaposition to the status of the husband, who earns close to Rs 1 crore per annum, the amount of maintenance awarded cannot be branded to be more. Therefore, I do not find any warrant to interfere with the well-reasoned order of the court granting such maintenance,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while rejecting the petition filed by the husband.

The husband, aged 50, questioned the order passed by the family court in Mangaluru in September 2023, awarding Rs 60,000 per month as maintenance on an application filed by the wife, aged 47, under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The order was passed after taking into consideration the income of the husband and mental condition of the wife, which requires regular treatment and for which a huge amount is to be spent.