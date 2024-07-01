Changing schools of thought

BENGALURU: Textbooks often serve as the first window into the world beyond the classroom, shaping young minds with stories of history, culture, and contemporary figures. But, in recent years, textbooks have also become a point of contestation and censure whether it be history, politics or social moralities.

The uproar at Sindhi High School over the inclusion of actor Tamannaah Bhatia – who, incidentally, was in Bengaluru recently – in a Class 7 textbook has sparked a debate that extends beyond the pages.

Reportedly, while parents raised concerns about her presence, pointing to the nature of her filmography, similar objections have not been raised for male contemporaries like actor Ranveer Singh, who is also part of the chapter.

Titled Life after Partition: Migration, Community and Strife in Sindh, 1947 to 1962, the chapter is intended to provide insights into the history of the Sindhi community.

‘What elicits this kind of censure?’

Not having an issue with a male actor but having an issue with Tamannaah Bhatia is part of a larger bias that exists in our society. It’s not like she has starred in very vulgar films; she has acted in popular films like Baahubali. So what elicits this kind of censure is something we need to think about. Not just one community but Indian society at large is still conservative about our attitudes towards women doing the same things as men. Also, I can’t really stop my daughter from searching for something on the internet. They are anyway going to do it. But having said that, textbook committees should be careful while creating the content and try to not make it political, controversial or hateful. Sometimes these committees are very biased and irresponsible. That needs to change as well.

KM Chaitanya, filmmaker