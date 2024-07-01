Gems full of flavour

BENGALURU: Indigenous to southern Europe and the Mediterranean region, pomegranate, the red-rich fruit, is considered to be a nutrient-dense and healthy fruit. In India, it finds a home in many states, with major hubs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, among others. Ideally, it flourishes in hot, dry summers and endures alkaline and moist soils, growing at elevations of up to 1,600 meters above sea level.

Pomegranate boasts numerous uses. Its dried seeds serve as a flavourful spice in many dishes, while its juice serves as a refreshing beverage. Medicinally, its rind is used in the treatment of chronic dysentery, while its pulp and seeds act as stomach tonics and laxatives. Additionally, the flower buds are known to manage bronchitis.

The pomegranate stands as a versatile addition to both culinary and medicinal landscapes, enriching diets and offering therapeutic benefits across the globe.

Courtesy: Spice Board of India