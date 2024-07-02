Bengaluru: Signalling tests for first driverless train begin on Yellow Line

BENGALURU: The Dynamic signalling tests for the first driverless train began between RV Road and Bommasandra (Yellow line) on Monday, said a senior BMRCL official. Preliminary activities in this connection were on since June 13. “As planned earlier, we began the Dynamic Signalling tests at 3 pm today. It requires a series of tests to be completed and will take around 2.5 months,” he said.

Detailed data-checking needs to be done which will take upto 45 days. “This will be followed by the Integration Test which takes around 15 days. Multiple train tests involving running of trains in opposite directions on each of the tracks will take another 10 days,” he explained.

A scheduled running test could take a week and an independent safety assessment by a third party could take another ten days, the official elaborated. The line is expected to open for commercial operations by December 2024.