KSR Bengaluru City railway station to get over Rs 1K-crore makeover

BENGALURU: A detailed Master Plan is being finalised for the KSR Bengaluru City railway station that is set to have a massive facelift at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. An aspect that will offer much relief for passengers is the proposed skywalk in front of the main entry of the railway station that will connect with the station with the Kempegowda Metro Station.
The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been entrusted with the task of executing the project.
The station has an average of 1.75 lakh footfalls daily.
“The project will transform the station completely. It will be implemented in phases. A portion will be demolished and rebuilt and then another in order to ensure the public will not be inconvenienced,” Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan said. The second entry (Platform No 5) is set to be refurbished completely, he said, adding that a multi-level car parking facility will also come up there.
A new aspect will be the wide air concourse that will connect the two ends of the station above the railway tracks, the DRM said. “The concourse will connect all the platforms of the railway station in one stretch,” he added.
A senior railway official said that the concourse will run to a width of over 100 metres and will have all amenities.
Other amenities
Regarding other passenger amenities, the official said that the capacity of the waiting hall will be increased in a big way. “Three waiting halls will come up across the station so that public do not have to walk to specific points to access them. There will be much lengthier pick up and drop off points in front of the station. Basement parking, too, will be introduced near the main entry so that more vehicles can be accommodated,” the official added.
Many food courts will be also opened. “The KSR Railway Station will be connected with a skywalk in future with the station of the upcoming Suburban Rail Project,” he added.
A proposal to revamp the entry from the MG Railway Colony side so that public can easily enter the station from the 10th platform side is also being considered.
Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Parikshit Mohanpuria, said the implementation of the Master Plan will cost over Rs 1,000 crore. “The exact cost has not yet been finalised. We will have four floors running to 62,296 sqm. They will be opened for offices, shops and other commercial establishments.”
RLDA sought more time to respond to a detailed questionnaire sent to them.