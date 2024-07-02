KSR Bengaluru City railway station to get over Rs 1K-crore makeover

BENGALURU: A detailed Master Plan is being finalised for the KSR Bengaluru City railway station that is set to have a massive facelift at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. An aspect that will offer much relief for passengers is the proposed skywalk in front of the main entry of the railway station that will connect with the station with the Kempegowda Metro Station.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been entrusted with the task of executing the project.

The station has an average of 1.75 lakh footfalls daily.

“The project will transform the station completely. It will be implemented in phases. A portion will be demolished and rebuilt and then another in order to ensure the public will not be inconvenienced,” Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan said. The second entry (Platform No 5) is set to be refurbished completely, he said, adding that a multi-level car parking facility will also come up there.

A new aspect will be the wide air concourse that will connect the two ends of the station above the railway tracks, the DRM said. “The concourse will connect all the platforms of the railway station in one stretch,” he added.

A senior railway official said that the concourse will run to a width of over 100 metres and will have all amenities.