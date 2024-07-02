Sub-standard drains at Bellandur, AAP urges BBMP not to clear bills

BENGALURU: Members of AAP have alleged that, just a year after completing the works on drainage columns at Bellandur ward, the columns has come off and the aggregates can be pulled bare handed. They demanded a probe into the works, and also told that the BBMP should not release any bills in this regard.

AAP president of Mahadevapura Assembly, Ashok Mruthyunjaya said that based on public complaints regarding the shoddy work done at Bellandur ward, he and his volunteers inspected a drain stretch near Sakra World Hospital and found that the most of the blocks covered along the drain has fallen due weak columns.

“The aggregators can be easily pulled with bare hands. These were not checked when the contractors were working on the project, and now in the name of repair, bills will be raised again,” he alleged and said that the BBMP should not clear these bills, and order a probe into shoddy works like these.

The palike can hand over the investigation to Lokayukta if they are not capable, he added.

The activist also alleged that the BBMP is yet to reclaim drains encroached in many parts of Mahadevpura, which combined with faulty drain work could lead to floods.

A senior engineer from BBMP said the allegations are baseless. “Only a few curb stones have fallen next to the drain,” he added.