Bengaluru India Nano 2024 returns after four years, focuses on sustainability

BENGALURU: After a four-year gap, Karnataka government will host the Bengaluru India Nano 2024 event from August 1. This is the first offline event since the lockdown in 2020.

The 13th edition will revolve around the theme Nanotechnology for Sustainability - climate, energy and healthcare. The summit will witness 700 delegates, 75 expert speakers and 25 sessions addressing cutting-edge developments in different sectors of nano-technology.

The event is organised by the Department of Science and Technology along with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR). Aimed to bring researchers, scientists, academicians, industry policymakers, and students, all under the same roof, the department will host pre-conference tutorials to help participants receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience.

Nanotech, as a pure science, aims to design and produce devices by manipulating atoms and molecules at the nanoscale. During the curtain raiser, Minister of Minor Irrigation, and Science and Technology, NS Boseraju announced that significant steps are being taken to position Karnataka as a leading state in nanotech research, with the help of Karnataka State Research Foundation (KSRF), and the Karnataka R&D Innovation Platform (e-KRDIP).