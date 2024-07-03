Breaking stereotypes: Women embrace off-road riding in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A constant blur of speed, obstacles, and uneven terrain, off-road trail riding is not for the faint-hearted. Whether you’re on a lean, mean two-wheel machine or cocooned in a four-ton trail-eating SUV, both require deft skill and, more importantly, self-belief and confidence. Over the last few years, the launch of affordable adventure bikes, starting around Rs 1.5 lakh and 4x4s, priced between Rs 8 and Rs 10 lakh, has driven adventure-seeking Bengalureans to flock to academies, eager to learn the crucial skills needed to conquer unexplored trails.

Moto Farm, near Kanakapura, launched just before the lockdown. Despite a challenging beginning, the facility has since flourished, teaching riders not just how to operate bikes but how to fully enjoy and master them. “Now, there are affordable motorcycles to choose from, which wasn’t an option earlier. The affordability has changed riding in India, encouraging more off-road adventures,” says Dishank, the founder. “We train people for both off-road and on-road riding. We don’t adhere to old-school methods of just getting from one place to the other; we focus on enjoying the process and mastering proper techniques.”

They provide customised training for two-wheelers with packages priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000 per day. The clientele typically ranges in age between 26 and 40, with increasing interest from women. “We are striving to break the stereotype that motorbiking is solely for men or that women can only engage in touring, not proper off-roading,” he says.

Meanwhile, as the sole dirt park conveniently close to the city, Tribal Adventure Cafe near Devanahalli has become a hub for young motorsport enthusiasts. It attracts those aspiring to enter various racing categories, from motorbikes to 4x4s. “We get a lot of interest from young kids aged five to 15, especially since we post about our training on social media.