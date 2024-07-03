Man missing for four years found at Bengaluru airport before boarding flight to Thailand

BENGALURU: A man who left his home in Chennai four years ago after suffering heavy business losses, and had a ‘Missing’ complaint registered against him, was finally found on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru when he was about to board a flight to Phuket, Thailand.

Alert immigration staff at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport detained him just before he was to depart. He was reunited with his wife and nine-year-old son in Chennai the same evening. The case dates back to March 23, 2020, when his wife Bhamita filed a ‘Missing’ complaint at Thousand Lights police station in Chennai.

Airport police told TNIE, “A lookout notice had been issued by Tamil Nadu police against Mohammad Wajid, a resident of Perambur. He was to board an IndiGo flight to Phuket, which had a departure time of 6.10am. When immigration checks were being carried out, an officer who cross-checked his identity papers detained him.”

Wajid was brought to BIAL police station, where he confessed that he had left his family to escape from the business losses he had suffered. “Cops at Thousand Lights police station in Chennai, where the complaint was filed four years ago, were alerted. They flew down immediately, and took Wajid with them,” the source added.

A police officer from Tamil Nadu said, “Wajid did not have any major issue returning to his hometown as he had paid up much of the debt he had incurred during this period.”