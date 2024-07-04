Bengaluru cops seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore in 5 months

BENGALURU: Despite a statewide ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products, Bengaluru police data reveals that in the past five months, from February 10 to June 24, around 5,850 e-cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore have been seized for drug disposal. It has also been found that in some cases, buyers were threatened by peddlers with their transaction history to extort more money.

Official sources said that following raids and closure of various shops retailing such products, consumers have increasingly turned to Telegram groups, which have become popular as means to access vapes and e-cigarettes.

Sources revealed that a majority of shops targeted in the crackdown had overstocked on e-cigarette-related products, often selling them at small shops and eateries frequented by school and college students. “These products were sold in discreet packaging and were available at nearly half of the shops close to city colleges,” an official revealed.

The police have also connected some of the purchases to cybercrime, noting that in certain cases, buyers were threatened with their transaction history to extort additional money.