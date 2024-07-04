Celebrating a life through lens & film

BENGALURU: If not for a tragic motorcycle accident in June 2023, photographer, cinematographer, and automotive enthusiast Navroze Contractor would have celebrated his 80th birthday this weekend. Born on July 7, 1944, Contractor was a pivotal figure in the dawn of India’s parallel cinema movement. He was also an avid photographer, with his work displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, DC, USA.

An exhibition titled Photography Strictly Prohibited, to be held from July 5-7 at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur, is set to commemorate Contractor’s birth anniversary, offering visitors a deep dive into his diverse artistic legacy. The exhibition will feature a thoughtfully-curated selection of Contractor’s photographs, articles, and interviews, providing an immersive experience into his life and work.

“He was passionate about motorcycling and music. He also loved sports, which he participated in during his college days and continued to be involved with later on as well. His interests were very diverse, and he was extremely fond of travelling and everthing automotive as well,” says filmmaker Sanjiv Shah, who is curating the exhibition alongside photographer Anuj Ambalal and automotive enthusiast Himanshu Pancha.

A close friend and collaborator of Contractor, Shah adds, “The exhibition aims to showcase aspects of Navroze’s life that many people might not be aware of. While his work in cinematography and his love for motorcycling are well-known, fewer people have seen the full extent of his photographic work.”