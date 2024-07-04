Drunk student stabs to death security staff at Bengaluru college

BENGALURU: A student of a private college, who came to the college drunk and was not allowed inside, allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old security in-charge to death. The incident took place in Amruthahalli around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, Jaikishore Roy, hailed from Assam, while the accused, Bhargav, is from Bihar. A final-year degree student, Bhargav has been detained by the police.

After Roy refused to let him inside the college, Bhargav started arguing with him. The student then left the spot, went to a shop, purchased a knife and returned to the college. He stabbed Roy, who was at the gate, multiple times in the chest and the latter died on the spot, the police said.

Roy’s family members were angry that the college management deputed him for security duty, though he was working as the cleaning in-charge. They further blamed the management for not providing him enough safety after asking him to do the security duty.

The Amruthahalli police have registered a case.