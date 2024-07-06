Choco Bliss on World Chocolate Day

BENGALURU: Whether paired with something else, or on its own, chocolate is one of the most sublime indulgences, and one that most people give in to. To celebrate this indulgence, July 7 is marked as World Chocolate Day. While the origins are not very clear, it is supposed to celebrate the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. Before that, chocolate was apparently available in only a few countries in South America and was brought back to Europe by their explorers and invaders.
While chocolate is well known as an ingredient in sweets and desserts, many innovative mixologists and chefs pair this versatile ingredient with alcohol to create some exotic and delicious cocktails and alcohol based desserts. Here are some examples:
Chocobar stout
A sweet stout infused with cocoa nibs and vanilla beans, this is a very easy drinking beer to give you a balanced character of coffee and dark cocoa. Brewed with dark roasted malts and oats, this beer is a choice of the adventurous beer drinker. We’re bringing our own twist on the stout and this is certainly going to be a pleasant surprise for stout lovers and the occasional beer drinkers, alike.
Beeramisu
A beer-infused dessert called Beeramisu is a crafted stout beer infused with the famous traditional tiramisu. Elevate your dessert experience with bold and unexpected flavours of the Beeramisu. A playful twist on the classic tiramisu, this tantalising creation features layers of airy vanilla sponge delicately soaked in in-house chocobar stout beer, complemented by a combination of whipped cream and mascarpone cheese. Each spoonful is a symphony of textures and tastes, with the rich coffee undertones of coffee powder and dark chocolate adding depth to every bite. Topped with a dusting of icing sugar, Beeramisu is a sophisticated indulgence that promises to surprise and delight your palate.
Whether you’re craving the rich nuttiness of Nutella or the adventurous fusion of beer and tiramisu, these cold desserts offer a one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Treat yourself to a taste of culinary innovation with these extraordinary creations.
Decadent Nightfull
Ingredients
15 ml Tanqueray gin
15 ml Martini extra dry vermouth
15ml Connie coffee liqueur
15ml Kahlua coffee liqueur
2 drops of chocolate bitter
Garnish with KitKat chocolate bar
Kamalesh Meshak
(The writer is mixologist at Long Boat Brewing Co)