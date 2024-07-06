Choco Bliss on World Chocolate Day

BENGALURU: Whether paired with something else, or on its own, chocolate is one of the most sublime indulgences, and one that most people give in to. To celebrate this indulgence, July 7 is marked as World Chocolate Day. While the origins are not very clear, it is supposed to celebrate the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. Before that, chocolate was apparently available in only a few countries in South America and was brought back to Europe by their explorers and invaders.

While chocolate is well known as an ingredient in sweets and desserts, many innovative mixologists and chefs pair this versatile ingredient with alcohol to create some exotic and delicious cocktails and alcohol based desserts. Here are some examples:

Chocobar stout

A sweet stout infused with cocoa nibs and vanilla beans, this is a very easy drinking beer to give you a balanced character of coffee and dark cocoa. Brewed with dark roasted malts and oats, this beer is a choice of the adventurous beer drinker. We’re bringing our own twist on the stout and this is certainly going to be a pleasant surprise for stout lovers and the occasional beer drinkers, alike.