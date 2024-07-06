Contractors’ bills will be cleared, says BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: Following the BBMP Contractors’ Association deciding to halt all ongoing works in the city due to non-clearance of pending bills, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath held a meeting with the representatives of the association and assured them of fulfilling their demands, on Friday.

It is learnt that the chief commissioner told the contractors that he would discuss with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the minister for Bengaluru Development, and officials of the Urban Development Department, and resolve the issue.

Though the BBMP chief has assured them of resolving the issue, the contractors have not yet rolled back their decision and are awaiting the response from the DCM. While the amount of the pending bills is about Rs 1,700 crore, they are demanding that the BBMP should clear the bills for at least 10 months.

On July 3, the BBMP Contractors’ Association had announced that they will stop the works of all ongoing projects across the city from July 8, as the bills for the works done from April 2022 to April 2024 were not yet cleared by the civic agency.

The association president, GM Nandakumar, had written to the chief engineers of all eight zones informing them about the decision of the association.