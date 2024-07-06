Life’s roller-coaster ride

BENGALURU: Life has a strange way of immersing you in the smaller problems so one doesn’t concentrate on the bigger ones. I was so wrapped up in my (not) ‘maid in heaven’ blues that I completely forgot about my twisted back and perennial pain in my muscles. I have been having regular physiotherapy sessions at home and lo and behold! I too have fallen prey to the ‘pranic’ and reiki’ healing techniques! ‘Let there be no stone unturned’, has been my healing motto. But, all mirth aside, it has been a slightly depressing and worrying journey as I haven’t bounced back to ‘my-normal’, and I have been forced to contend with my body saying ‘slow down’ or ‘this is not possible’. Yes, folks! I have slowly but surely crossed the spring-chicken phase and have firmly crossed into the medieval-stage of my life.

I used to be able to use all my four gas burners to cook up a storm simultaneously making the beds and cleaning the house with no problem at all. Now, my spirit is willing but my flesh is weak. Other than cooking occasionally (which I still love doing), I don’t want to do all the housework and other such mundane tasks. I get tired and cranky and I feel all my intellectual stimulation stops. More so, I feel I have done it all...now I just don’t want to! The only thing is that I have to rein in my ‘obsessive-cleanliness-freakish-nature’.

As I said before, life has a way of slapping you in the face when one starts wallowing in the smaller problems. I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of my dear friend Priya Mascarenhas’ husband Mohan. Priya and Mohan knew my parents and they were the epitome of what old and genteel Bangalore stood for.