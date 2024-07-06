Metro trains to run every 3.3 minutes from Majestic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Giving in to the demand from a section of commuters last week to re-examine the loop trains’ timings between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) and Garudacharpalaya, BMRCL has announced that it will operate six additional loop trips with three different terminating points from Saturday.

It has also decided to run the trains at 3.3-minute headway from Kempegowda station during peak hours in the morning and a trip every five minutes from Baiyappanahalli from 4.20 pm, half an hour ahead of the present schedule.

In a press release, BMRCL said that it will revise the Purple Line timetable from July 6. “In all, 15 trains will originate from Kempegowda station instead of nine. Of the 15 trains, 10 will run to Pattandur Agrahara (ITPL), four to Whitefield and one to Baiyappanahalli station,” the release said.

Peak hours

Accordingly, during peak hours in the morning, trains will originate from Kempegowda Station at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, and 11.22am towards the East. In addition, there will be regular passing trains at 3.3-minute headway at Kempegowda station up to 10.25 am.

“To meet the commuters’ demand, of the 14 trains terminating at Garudacharpalya, six will be extended to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL)/Whitefield. For passengers, who alight at Garudacharpalya station, the next train to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) will be available within 3.5 minutes,” the release said.

During evening, the five minutes’ headway will start early from Baiyappanahalli at 4:20 pm instead of 4:40 pm to Mysuru Road station. The schedule of Green Line trains remains unchanged.