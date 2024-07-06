The unseen thread for this year's Carbon Film Festival

BENGALURU: Among the hundreds of elements known to humankind, carbon stands out as both unassuming and extraordinary. With its ability to form stable bonds with a multitude of other elements, it forms the backbone of all known life. As humanity faces an imminent climate catastrophe, it is crucial to understand carbon’s pivotal role in our delicate ecosystems.
Since its opening earlier this year, Science Gallery Bengaluru has highlighted the significance of carbon with its flagship exhibition. As the exhibition approaches its conclusion, a film festival provides a platform to delve into carbon’s role in ecosystems and more.
“The Carbon Film Festival encourages people to think about how carbon in its various forms has been driving the action, so to speak, on the big screen,” explains Gayatri Manu, senior programme associate at Science Gallery Bengaluru.
“If you look at films like Kaala Patthar, a coal mining drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, or The Pink Panther, named after the famous character but also referencing a diamond, filmmakers have responded to carbon in various formats. The scope of our exhibition is to understand the climate we live in and carbon’s deep connection with the environment.”
Partnering with the All Things Environmental Film Festival, the festival brings a curated selection, including documentaries, narrative features and animated works that focus on environmental and climate change themes. The curation process included recommendations by wildlife filmmaker Akanksha Sood Singh and ethnographer Nakul Singh Sawhney.
“Akanksha understands biodiversity, while Nakul’s work focuses on social issues. This balance is crucial because we are looking at carbon as a material and in terms of the discourse around carbon footprints,” she adds. Not Just Roads, a documentary feature by Nitin Bathla and Klearjos Papanicolaou, stands out for its timely relevance. “It explores how these projects redefine our understanding of development and environmental impact,” notes Manu.
Another highlight is the Academy Award-nominated All That Breathes, a documentary about two brothers rehabilitating black kites in Delhi. “I’m also looking forward to the animated films. Animation is often seen as a medium for children, but when animators engage deeply with topics like climate change, it offers a playful and provocative way to address serious issues, making it more approachable,” she shares.
(The festival will be held on July 6-7, 10am onwards at the BIC,Domlur)