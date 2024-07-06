The unseen thread for this year's Carbon Film Festival

BENGALURU: Among the hundreds of elements known to humankind, carbon stands out as both unassuming and extraordinary. With its ability to form stable bonds with a multitude of other elements, it forms the backbone of all known life. As humanity faces an imminent climate catastrophe, it is crucial to understand carbon’s pivotal role in our delicate ecosystems.

Since its opening earlier this year, Science Gallery Bengaluru has highlighted the significance of carbon with its flagship exhibition. As the exhibition approaches its conclusion, a film festival provides a platform to delve into carbon’s role in ecosystems and more.

“The Carbon Film Festival encourages people to think about how carbon in its various forms has been driving the action, so to speak, on the big screen,” explains Gayatri Manu, senior programme associate at Science Gallery Bengaluru.

“If you look at films like Kaala Patthar, a coal mining drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, or The Pink Panther, named after the famous character but also referencing a diamond, filmmakers have responded to carbon in various formats. The scope of our exhibition is to understand the climate we live in and carbon’s deep connection with the environment.”