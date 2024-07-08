Chocolate: The brown beauty

BENGALURU: The food of gods! That’s how chocolate was known back in the day. Of course, the smooth, melt-in-the-mouth sensation is nothing short of a divine experience.

However, mythical and mystical it sounds, it was a Swedish scientist – Carl Linnaeus – who named the cocoa plant Theobroma cacao, inspired by the Latin word Theobroma, meaning food of the gods.

Chocolate’s association with the gods began in Mesoamerica (today’s Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador). The people of the region believed cacao was gifted to humans by a feathered serpent god known as Kukulkan. Until the 16th century, chocolate only existed in Mesoamerica. However, not in the form that we know of.

In 1900 BCE, the indigenous people of Mesoamerica used the native cacao to create a drink. But nothing similar to the sweet hot chocolate of recent years. It was a bitter drink frothing with foam. The earliest records state that to make the drink, cocoa beans were ground and mixed with cornmeal and chilli peppers.

The Aztecs, a major civilisation in Mesoamerica, used cacao beans as currency and even drank the invigorating concoction during royal feasts and sometimes as a reward to soldiers for success in battle.

In 1519 CE, the chocolate had a transatlantic encounter when Hernan Cortes, the governor of New Spain, visited Tenochtitlan, the ancient capital of the Aztecs. King Moteuczoma greeted the visitor by pouring 50 jugs of the chocolate drink into golden cups. When the Spanish invaded and colonised the areas where chocolate was found, they took the source of the ‘rich person’s beverage’ for their own use. Some colonists returned with shipments of the cacao beans, and as they reached the other side, the beans were given the reputation as an aphrodisiac.

However, the initial responses to chocolate in Europe were mixed. Though the Spanish crown relished the drink, many in Europe rejected it, because of its association with the indigenous people.

To make chocolate appealing to Europeans, they were informed of cacao’s curative qualities, such as its ability to soothe upset stomachs. Soon they became a popular delicacy when sweetened with sugar, vanilla, or honey. The aristocratic houses of Spain even had dedicated chocolate ware. From Spanish, the delicacy gradually found its space among the French and Italians as well as they included milk and added sugar. For the British, the drink was a thick and delicious concoction.

During this timeline, the chocolate was merely a drink, it got shaped into other forms only in the 19th century, with the launch of the cocoa press by Coenraad van Houten of Amsterdam. This separated cocoa’s natural fat aka cocoa butter and also formed the cocoa powder. In 1875, a Swiss chocolatier named Daniel Peter formed the milk chocolate bars by adding powdered milk to the mix. As slowly such inventions came to the fore, by the 20th century, chocolate was no longer a luxury.

Not so sweet past

The production of chocolate is time-consuming. That meant plantations in the Caribbean and on islands off the coast of Africa started using slave labour. Enslaved people from African countries became the primary source for most of the cultivating process, which included growing the beans, picking them and manually grinding them to paste.

Since cocoa can be grown only near the equator, to meet the massive demand, the production itself shifted to West Africa, instead of shipping slaves to South American plantations.

The chocolate industry grew, but human rights abuses persisted. Many plantations in West Africa employed slave and child labour, with reports estimating that over two million children were affected. Even to date, atrocities continue in many parts.