Dangling power cables still pose threat to commuters in Bengaluru city

BENGALURU: It has been over nine months since a woman and her nine-month-old toddler were electrocuted by a live wire. But even now, danger still lurks in many city streets with power wires dangling from electricity and streetlight poles.

As the city continues to enhance internet and data connectivity, the experience of locals of this digital revolution reveals a different story. Optical fibre cables laid by various internet providers have often resulted in road and footpath disruptions, frequently snapping and falling onto pavements, causing numerous pedestrian injuries.

Due to the rain, residents from several parts of the city noted that they have noticed an increase in the hazard of hanging cables and fallen wires, posing serious risks to both pedestrians and motorists.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjunath S, a resident of Ashwath Nagar, narrated how while riding his bike in Madiwala, he was blindsided by a wire. His hand became entangled, causing him to fall from his bike. Manjunath described this as a recurring problem on that road. The accident resulted in a broken arm, affecting his work for a month.

Some commuters also noted that black cables are nearly invisible at night or in poor visibility conditions due to rain. Pedestrians trying to navigate around these wires have been compelled to walk on busy streets, increasing their risk of being hit by vehicles.

However, BBMP officials said they are actively addressing the issue by promptly removing low-hanging cables as and when they are identified. They further claimed that they have issued a notice six months ago to internet service providers (ISPs) directing them to declare unauthorised Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) connections in the city. However, there has been no response from the ISPs.