Sanitation necessary to prevent Dengue: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: With Dengue cases increasing in Karnataka, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Priyank Kharge has warned site owners to keep their vacant residential sites clean. “If there is garbage dump or stagnant water in these sites, action will be taken against the site owners. Without any proper maintenance, these vacant sites have become breeding sites for mosquitoes, leading to more dengue cases in the state,’’ he said. He has warned the owners of empty sites, that they will be penalised if they fail to maintain hygiene in their sites .

Priyank has instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent dengue cases and instructed them to clean tanks, community toilets and open bins in the rural areas. He also instructed them to ensure stagnant water is not kept for long at houses, commercial establishments, hotels, public places and even vacant places and instructed them to dispose of waste properly.

The minister also said that authorities should ensure that water doesn’t collect or stagnate on the roof of schools, colleges, anganwadi and other places, thus preventing mosquito breeding. He also instructed them to ensure the drain water doesn't stagnate, and that the drains are covered properly.

Further, Priyank also said that the health department should work with the grama panchayat, women self-help groups, Anganwadi workers and others to create awareness among the villagers and prevent dengue cases in the villages.

Dengue claims two kids

A five-year-old boy died of dengue at Shirunja village in Gadag district on Sunday. The deceased, Chirayi Hosamani, has been suffering from a fever for the last week. His parents first took him to Shirahatti taluk hospital last week and later shifted him to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. On doctors’ advice, he was moved to SDM Dharwad, where he died on Sunday. Another suspected case of dengue death was reported from Byadgi taluk of Haveri district. The DHO said that a nine-year-old girl who was suffering from high fever died on Sunday. Her reports are awaited.