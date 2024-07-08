Sip, Chat & Play

BENGALURU: Author Shoba Narayan is no stranger to reading sessions or book events. However, her reading session for her recent book, 'Namma Bangalore: The Soul of a Metropolis', at The Biere Club was a completely different experience. The setting and crowd were unfamiliar, but the new faces were a breath of fresh air. “As an author, you always want to expand your readership. Hosting a reading session at a brewery or any kind of watering hole is different from holding one at a bookstore or café. The audience you get is refreshing,” says Narayan.

It’s not just book readings; many clubs are hosting various evening events for friends to gather at pubs. Ritika Bhushan found the dance nights at 21st Amendment Gastrobar, Indiranagar, particularly interesting. A regular attendee, Bhushan enjoys these events as a fun way to meet new people rather than just having a drink. “I am not a huge fan of clubbing, but I frequently attend these dance nights. They offer salsa, bachata, and kizomba, and the music keeps changing,” says Bhushan. With each music change, dance partners also change, providing a fun way to make new friends.

For those into geeky activities, many pubs offer quiz nights. Sukalyan Sen, always keen on testing his knowledge, was introduced to trivia nights at a pub by a colleague. New to the city, he found this a better way to hang out with friends or make new ones than just drinking. “I attend the quiz and meet like-minded people who are equally passionate about trivia nights,” says Sen. “Since it’s set in a pub, these are light-hearted events. If you win, great, but even if you don’t, you’re having fun with friends.”