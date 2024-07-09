3,000 teams deployed to fight dengue in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru seeing two suspected dengue deaths and a rise in cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is on high alert to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.
The Palike has increased the number of surveillance teams from the present three to six in each ward.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who addressed the media on Monday, said that the civic body is taking all possible measures to control the spread of dengue.
He said that more than 3,000 teams, including junior health officers, accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), link workers, and volunteers, have been deployed across the city to control dengue spread.
The teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and are also distributing pamphlets on ways to control dengue.
Since January this year, the city has reported 3,815 dengue cases, of which 776 were in the first week of July. Girinath said that an average of 130 to 140 cases are being confirmed daily, and in the areas where more cases are found, fumigating is being done more often.
The Palike staffers are visiting house-to-house to create awareness among the citizens that dengue can be controlled only if they follow mosquito control measures in their homes. He said that the cooperation of the citizens will play an important role in controlling the spread of the disease.
The Palike officials noted that due to the incessant rain in recent days, there is stagnating water and mosquito larvae are being produced in large numbers. Once it rains heavily, the breeding sites of mosquitoes will be destroyed, they said.
On potholes on roads within BBMP limits, Girinath said potholes are being filled continuously on the city’s arterial and sub-arterial roads.
Software is being released to provide a quick solution to the problem of potholes, he said. “In this software, not only officials but also citizens will be allowed to upload their grievances and photos of potholes,” he added.