3,000 teams deployed to fight dengue in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru seeing two suspected dengue deaths and a rise in cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is on high alert to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The Palike has increased the number of surveillance teams from the present three to six in each ward.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who addressed the media on Monday, said that the civic body is taking all possible measures to control the spread of dengue.

He said that more than 3,000 teams, including junior health officers, accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), link workers, and volunteers, have been deployed across the city to control dengue spread.

The teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and are also distributing pamphlets on ways to control dengue.

Since January this year, the city has reported 3,815 dengue cases, of which 776 were in the first week of July. Girinath said that an average of 130 to 140 cases are being confirmed daily, and in the areas where more cases are found, fumigating is being done more often.