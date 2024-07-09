Cutting the clutter

BENGALURU: Many times the scattered overwhelming lives we live can lead us into a state of chaos. Get up, get ready, go to work, cook, and somehow manage to ‘keep it all together’. In all of this, one might not have the time or the willpower to organise their daily life. This need, along with the rise in popularity of OTT shows like Get Organised With The Home Edit, has led to an increase in demand for professionals who help people declutter their homes.

Aparna Rao, a freelance marketing consultant, sought decluttering services during her third consecutive move in three years. “I was overwhelmed with the amount of stuff I had to manage. So, I thought it would be better to work with experts. They helped me make decisions on what needs to be kept, what needs to be given away or donated, and helped me organise what’s remaining,” she says, adding, “I feel not only materially organised but also emotionally relieved.”

As Smriti Bhatia, founder of SortStory, puts it, “Chaos leads to a cluttered mind. For a calm mind, it’s important to have calm surroundings.” Alongside mental benefits, she emphasises that a well-organised space is pocket-friendly and time-saving because you can see everything and avoid overbuying. Bhatia, who started her journey around 2020 says that the demand for experts like her has risen due to more awareness from social media and OTT shows.

Along with existing and new homes, she also offers services to small office spaces and helps empty nesters (older couples whose children have moved away) declutter their spaces. “Complete home setups, especially for new homes, have the maximum demand. Sometimes, we also get involved in the planning stages to understand the client’s lifestyle and suggest suitable spaces. Our prices range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the space being organised,” says Bhatia.