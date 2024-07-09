Invest in yourself

BENGALURU: As we navigate the challenges of adulthood, maintaining our health becomes increasingly crucial. As one grows older, balancing out career demands along with personal well-being could prove to be extremely daunting. To give a much-needed helping hand,

Dr Shiv Sarin, a globally-renowned liver specialist and author, released his most recent book Own Your Body (Bloomsbury India, Rs 499) – a guide to help you take control of your health. “There are many occasions when we ask a patient if they are aware of their illnesses. And they say, ‘I don’t know why I got it, I haven’t been drinking and I haven’t been doing this, but I still have got the disease’,” he says at the launch of his book in the city recently. Also present at the book launch were leading cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and nutrition expert Dr Nandita Iyer.

After watching several lives cut short due to diseases, Dr Sarin hit upon the idea of writing something that would reach out to millions.

“The point behind this book is to educate people about conditions such as fatty liver and stay away from diabetes or hypertension, 15 years later,” says the Delhi resident.

The book outlines four key lifelines and 50 life-saving tips designed to help individuals live a healthy life up to 100 years. Dr Sarin highlights the importance of knowing one’s weight, comparing it to maintaining the right air pressure in a car’s tyres. “There are tips on what to eat, when to eat, and how much to eat to stay healthy and the significance of incorporating natural food in one’s diet while focusing on time-restricted eating,” he adds.

Dr Sarin discussed the impact of modern lifestyle choices on health, emphasising the need for individuals to invest in themselves, free from distractions like phones and music. “Modern lifestyle puts a lot of stress. People have to work late hours, many people are working night shifts, and others have the morning rush and don’t have time to go to the gym. The important thing is to take one hour a day to exercise and invest in yourself,” explains the hepatologist.