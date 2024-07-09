Karnataka: Doctors warn not to ignore fever, even if dengue tests negative

BENGALURU: With rising dengue cases, doctors in the city have warned the public not to neglect fever and other symptoms, even if the dengue test comes negative. In addition to dengue, doctors have also noted a surge in infections like chikungunya, water-borne illnesses like Hepatitis A, and respiratory illnesses like RSV, H1N1, and seasonal influenza, all of which exhibit dengue-like symptoms.

As of July 7, the state health department has conducted about 54,820 serum sample tests. However, only 7,165 cases tested positive. Experts highlighted that, while many people must be facing dengue like symptoms, the timing of the test and the right kind of test are important to know the exact cause and type of infection. “Be extra cautious with food and drinking water consumed outside,” said the doctors.

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant for Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, explained that if an individual experiences sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, and a skin rash in later stages, it is advisable to consult a doctor and get tested.

“Tests for antigen and antibodies can detect dengue infection. However, if a person with febrile illness and symptoms similar to dengue tests negative, it may indicate other viral infections such as chikungunya or Zika,” she added.

Experts explained that NS1 or IgM tests can show negative results despite dengue-like symptoms, due to the timing of the test in relation to the onset of the infection, variations in individual immune responses, and the specificity of the tests.