Debunking ‘WhatsApp university’s’ misinformation

BENGALURU: In recent years, even the slightest effort in spreading misinformation can achieve a level of virality that most musicians can only dream of for their songs. It’s been nearly a decade since the term ‘post-truth’ entered the popular lexicon, defining an era where emotions and personal beliefs often overshadow objectivity and facts.

This week, a tabletop gaming experience titled Trust Me, It’s a Forward!, inspired by aspects of theatre, offers Bengalureans a chance to dive deep into the murky waters of trust in a world where the very tenets of trust and truth seem increasingly under siege.

A collaboration between KathaSiyah and Studio Oleomingus, directed by city-based theatre personality Karen D’Mello, Trust Me, It’s a Forward! is an immersive tabletop role-playing game that invites participants to explore the changing nature of trust in the age of social media.

“Our objective was to create a space for collective engagement, allowing participants to reflect on the digital age’s challenges, such as information overload and misinformation. We wanted to create a space for people to engage with these systems, even if it’s not part of their professional work, and reflect on their experiences,” shares D’Mello.

“Many people are researching misinformation and disinformation, but we wanted to address how everyday people navigate the vast amount of information and social media content. The game creates a simulation that enables discussions about misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda in a fun and non-prescriptive way, acknowledging and validating participants’ experiences.”