‘Live’ing & loving it

BENGALURU: Varun Mundkur, currently somewhere in Germany, is living every football fan’s dream of watching the Euro Cup 2024 games live from the stadium. The experience is thrilling for sure, more so because it’s a solo trip and a spontaneous decision. The first match he went for was Spain vs Germany, followed by England vs Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Mundkur recalls not being sure about going on a trip like this even though some of his friends had already planned it. It was when he found various websites reselling tickets that he made the decision. “Usually the match tickets are sold out. But there are marketplaces where these tickets are resold. It was all worth it to get that live experience,” says Mundkur, a self-employed stock market trader.

He further mentions that tickets range from 150 to 600 depending on the seat category and match, but one has to pay a 2x premium to buy them from these marketplaces. “Getting a finals ticket, which is happening on July 14, would be a jackpot, but even if I don’t, I am happy with all the matches I got to watch,” says Mundkur, speaking to CE from Munich, where he watched Spain vs France semi-finals.

It was a dream come true for Arul Oli Thangaraj, who works for the FMCG industry when he planned his trip to Europe for The Netherlands vs Austria. Thangaraj says, “I was supporting The Netherlands but Austria played amazingly well to beat the Dutch, although the Dutch went through to the knockouts. The experience was once in a lifetime, the electrifying atmosphere at the stadium was simply mind-blowing.” Having been planning this trip for more than six months, Thangaraj says he extended the trip by visiting other countries in Europe. “Other than Germany, I travelled to Luxembourg and The Netherlands for a week...Watching the games at the ‘fan zone’ in other cities was also a different experience,” says Thangaraj.